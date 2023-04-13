Marjorie Taylor Greene Had Snarky Quip for Constituent at Town Hall Asking Why She’s ‘So Angry’: ‘I Spent 30 Minutes Talking to You About It’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got some laughs with a snarky reply when taking questions from constituents at a town hall on Tuesday, and she wasn’t so pleased with the next few questions either. Greene was in LaFayette, Georgia on Tuesday night holding a town hall meeting to discuss the top…



#marjorietaylorgreene #lafayette #georgia #republicans #greene #qanon #russian #snarkyquip #townhallasking #mediaite