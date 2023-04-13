Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Derek Chauvin’s actions before George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the same move to kill George Floyd. John Pope Jr. will receive $7.5 million and Zoya Code will…



#minneapolis #derekchauvin #georgefloyd #johnpopejr #zoyacode #bobbennett #council #elliottpayne #payne #arizona