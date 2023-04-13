Riley Keough and Marcus Mumford Are Emmy Contenders With Three Original Song Submissions From ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t let me down Emmys, and nominate the songs of “Daisy Jones.” Variety has learned exclusively about Amazon Prime Video’s plans for which songs will be submitted for Primetime Emmy Awards consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category from the acclaimed musical drama miniseries…



#emmys #daisyjones #variety #amazonprimevideos #aurora #amazon #televisionacademy #letmedowneasy #river #creativearts