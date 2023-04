Live Nation is adding Klutch Sports Group founder and UTA’s head of sports Rich Paul to its board of directors. The live events promoter and Ticketmaster owner announced Paul’s appointment Thursday afternoon. He joins a number of high-profile media execs on the board, including Disney’s Dana…



#livenation #klutchsportsgroup #uta #richpaul #ticketmaster #paul #disney #danawalden #springhill #maverickcarter