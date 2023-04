WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) has agreed to pay $3 million to settle U.S. kickback allegations involving federal software sales, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday. The settlement resolves allegations that Adobe made improper payments…



