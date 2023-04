‘Star Trek: Picard’ Star Gates McFadden on the ‘Visceral’ Experience of Seeing [SPOILER] Again and Dr. Crusher’s Controversial Decision

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot developments in Season 3, Episode 9 of “Star Trek: Picard,” currently streaming on Paramount+. Gates McFadden didn’t know what to expect when she first got on a Zoom call with “Star Trek: Picard” executive producers Terry Matalas and Akiva Goldsman. A…



#startrekpicard #paramount #gatesmcfadden #terrymatalas #akivagoldsman #patrickstewart #jonathanfrakes #levarburton #marinasirtis #michaeldorn