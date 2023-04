RIYADH: Four special economic zones are to be established in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Thursday. The aim of the new zones, which will be located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, is to open up new opportunities for international…



#saudiarabia #riyadh #jazan #rasalkhair #saudipressagency #kingdom #spa #saudi #khalidalfalih #nabilkhoja