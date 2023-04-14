‘Late Late Show’ Shuts Down Reports That One Direction Will Reunite for James Corden’s Final Episode

The Late Late Show isn’t letting rumors about James Corden’s final guests drag it down. After speculation circulated in media reports and on social media that One Direction would appear on the CBS late night show’s final episode that is set for April 27, the program’s Twitter account responded…



#jamescordens #twitter #latelateshow #corden #zaynmalik #harrystyles #niallhoran #liampayne #louistomlinson #dickclarks