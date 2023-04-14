Jake Gyllenhaal Says Guy Ritchie Forced Him to “Let Go” for ‘The Covenant’: “Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Done”

Jake Gyllenhaal is opening up about working with director Guy Ritchie and having to “let go” and “figure it out together” for their upcoming film The Covenant. When Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked the Nightcrawler actor during Thursday’s episode if he found it “more daunting, more challenging or…



#jakegyllenhaal #guyritchie #covenant #seanevans #nightcrawler #gyllenhaal #usarmysgt #johnkinley #taliban #afghan