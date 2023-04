The White House on Thursday announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel of artists, museum professionals, academics and philanthropists that serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group will be…



#humanities #brucecohen #grammyaward #ladygaga #stefanigermanotta #jillbiden #jonbatiste #emmanuelmacron #shondarhimes #joewalsh