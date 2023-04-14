Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was reading a book on a porch when the feds showed up to arrest him

Jack Teixeira was arrested by federal agents in connect with the recent leak of secret Pentagon documents. YouTube Jack Teixeira, 21, was arrested in connection with the recent leak of secret military documents. Teixeira is a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who worked in the 102nd…



#jackteixeira #pentagon #teixeira #boston #wcvbtv #merrickgarland #discord #thugshakercentral #og #wcvb