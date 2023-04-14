Learn More Every New Series Max Announced, Including Harry Potter And The Big Bang Theory Say goodbye to HBO Max and hello to Max. The new platform, which launches in the U.S. on May 23, will house all of the Warner Bros., HBO, and Discovery+ originals owned by its parent company, Warner Bros.…



#harrypotter #bigbangtheorysay #hbo #warnerbros #warnerbrosdiscovery #davidzaslav #caseybloys #penguin #gameofthrones #conjuring