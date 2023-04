The state of Western Australia will allocate land to a battery metal processing facility proposed by IGO Ltd (IGO.AX) and Wyloo Metals, which is backed by billionaire Andrew Forrest, as the country pushes to process more critical minerals at home. Australia, which supplies nearly half the world's…



#westernaustralia #igoltd #wyloometals #andrewforrest #igo #mattdusci #tianqilithiumcorp