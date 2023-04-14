Hot Ones: The Biggest Drama Series Heading To Mip TV Including Police Thrillers, Royal Hybrids & Shipwrecks

Mip TV is just around the corner and, as ever, the content will be king. Here, Deadline walks you through seven of the buzziest dramas set for the Croisette, featuring police thrillers, a Royal Family docu-drama and Beta Film’s latest about the MS Estonia shipwreck. Read on for the best-in-class…



#miptv #deadline #royalfamily #betafilms #estonia #cannes #bbcone #bluelights #declan #adampatterson