Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate Turkish opposition parties have united behind to contest Erdogan?

Kilicdaroglu will be the face of a coalition of six Turkish opposition parties, who have banded together in the hopes of ending Erdogan’s two-decade rule. A social democrat, Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the longtime leader of the Republican People’s Party, and previously ran the country’s Social Security…



#kilicdaroglu #turkish #democrat #socialsecurityagency #goodparty #meralaksener #istanbul #ankara