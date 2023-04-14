Distribution, Licensing Giant Telepool, Owned by Will Smith’s Westbrook, Moves Into Lead Producing Movies, Series (EXCLUSIVE)

German film and TV distribution and licensing company Telepool, which is owned by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook, is moving into lead producing movies and series, its CEO Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann tells Variety exclusively in her first interview since joining the company in January.…



#telepool #willsmith #jadapinkett #yokohiguchizitzmann #variety #munich #westbrook #higuchizitzmann #pantaleonfilms #matthiasschweighöfer