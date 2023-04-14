Bob Iger says that if Ron DeSantis wants to end his feud with Disney, they could just sit down and 'discuss all of this'
Disney CEO Bob Iger says there's a way for Ron DeSantis to settle his feud with Disney: Talk it out. • Iger told Time he'd be happy to sit down with DeSantis to hash out their disagreements. • "I do not view this as a going-to-mattresses situation for us," Iger told Time. Disney CEO Bob Iger says…
