Dr. Jordan Peterson's sat down with Dr. Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, to discuss Bitcoin vs the Fiat Standard. Here are the main points: The Austrian School of Economics is a school of economic thought that emphasizes the role of individual action and subjective value in…



#jordanpeterson #saifedeanammous #bitcoinstandard #fiatstandard #austrianschool #bitcoin #fiat #bitcoinstandards