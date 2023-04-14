DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks During Late Night Closed Door Ceremony

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes it illegal for a woman to get an abortion in Florida after six weeks and did so in a private manner that suggests he wasn’t too eager for media coverage. News of the bill being signed into law was not revealed…



#johnraoux #rondesantis #florida #desantis #supremecourt #south #ussupremecourts #roevwade #mississippi #georgia