Civil service unions in England have warned of a fresh wave of industrial action, after the government announced that pay rises would be limited to 4.5% to 5%, in a move dismissed by union leaders as “insulting”. The two sides have been involved in talks in recent weeks but it is understood the…



#pcs #fda #nhs #cabinetoffice #markserwotka #whitehall #prospect #mikeclancy #washingtondc #jeremyhunt