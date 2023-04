Water released from Lake Powell shot up at the beginning of April due to increased snowpack. Data from the Bureau of Reclamation shows that twice the normal amount of water is being released from Glen Canyon Dam—which forms the reservoir in Utah and Arizona—down into Lake Mead. Charts show that…



#lakepowell #bureauofreclamation #glencanyondam #utah #arizona #lakemead #beckibryant #uswhich #coloradorockies #coloradoriver