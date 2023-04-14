Bud Light marketing chief seen for first time since Mulvaney debacle

Bud Light marketing chief seen for first time since Mulvaney debacle

Upworthy

Published

Bud Light's marketing executive has broken cover for the first time after the brand lost $6billion in just six days after using trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for their campaign. Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, 39, was spotted leaving her $7.5million Manhattan apartment close to Central Park…

#budlight #dylanmulvaney #alissaheinerscheid #manhattan #centralpark #anheuserbusch #mulvaney #dailywire #heinerscheid #henry

Full Article