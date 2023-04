Is it time for South Korea’s TV drama series to move over and make way for Korean unscripted entertainment — namely game shows and reality shows? While 2003 drama series “Jewel in the Palace,” or the more recent “Crash Landing on You,” “Memories of the Alhambra,” “Mr. Queen,” “Love (ft. Marriage…



#southkoreas #korean #jewelinpalace #crashlandingonyou #memoriesofalhambra #descendantsofsun #mbc #masksinger #maskedsinger #maskeddancer