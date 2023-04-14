Drugmaker asks Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling

WASHINGTON — A maker of abortion drug mifepristone on Friday asked the Supreme Court to block part of a court decision that prevents pregnant women from obtaining the pill by mail. Danco Laboratories urged the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to effectively put on hold the entirety of…



