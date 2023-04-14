DeSantis signs bill banning abortion in Florida after 6 weeks of pregnancy

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The governor’s office said in a statement late Thursday that he had signed the legislation. The ban gives DeSantis a key political victory…



#rondesantis #floridalegislature #desantis #supremecourt #south #ussupremecourts #roevwade #mississippi #georgia #jennapersonsmulicka