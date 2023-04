Russia's prized Spetsnaz commando units have suffered a 95% casualty rate in Ukraine, leaked documents and photos show

Spetsnaz officers and soldiers march during the rehearsals of the Victory Day Parade in 2021 in Moscow, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Russia's elite Spetsnaz commando units have suffered enormous casualties in Ukraine. Leaked US documents show that some units have suffered 95% casualties.…



#victorydayparade #moscow #spetsnaz #ukraine #leaked #pentagon #russian #departmentofdefense #discord #jackteixeria