Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.Full Article