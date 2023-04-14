Marjorie Taylor Greene defends suspected Pentagon leaker, saying he is 'white, male, Christian, and anti-war'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on November 3, 2022. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Marjorie Taylor Greene defended the suspected Pentagon leaker, saying he is "white, Christian, and anti-war." Greene said, "He told the truth about troops being on the…



#marjorietaylorgreene #siouxcity #iowa #pentagon #christian #ukraine #jackteixeira #teixeira #merrickgarland #greene