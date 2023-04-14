‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Breaks Down Season 4 Twists, Casting Backlash and Whether Zack and Bliss Broke the Rules

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the “Love Is Blind” Season 4 finale, now streaming on Netflix. It’s never a dull moment on “Love Is Blind,” and Season 4 was no different. During the finale, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, it was time for the weddings. While viewers weren’t surprised…



#loveisblindseason4 #netflix #loveisblind #tiffany #brett #micah #variety #kinetic #chriscoelen #season4