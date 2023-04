Coinspeaker Amazon Rolls Out AI Service Bedrock The burgeoning AI space has welcomed an addition as Amazon launches Bedrock to take on Google and OpenAI. With Bedrock, Amazon Web Services (AWS) users will be able to build out generative AI from foundation models (FMs). ChatGPT is an example of a…



#amazon #google #openai #bedrock #amazonwebservices #chatgpt #amazonbedrock #api #ai21labs #stabilityai