No, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Has Not Been Delayed

Contrary to rumors that started spreading like wildfire on Friday morning, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has not been delayed and is still set to release in theaters this summer. A source close to the film tells TheWrap that the biographical thriller is slated for release on July 21, 2023,…



#christophernolans #oppenheimer #thewrap #cannesfilmfestival #thierryfemaux #warnerbros #gretagerwig #universal #nolan #americanprometheus