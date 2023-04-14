President Xi And Premier Li’s Pro-Business Push Lift Tech, Chinese Gold Stocks Rally, Week In Review

Asian equities were mostly higher after a turbulent week that included a cooler inflation print in the US and key economic positive economic data coming out of China, including growth in exports and a very low inflation print. • Prosus’ selling of its stake in Tencent and SoftBank’s sale of…



#prosus #tencent #softbank #alibaba #xiabingsu #baidu #apollopark #ambedkarjayanti #pakistan #jumatulvida