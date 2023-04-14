Conglomerate Starboard buys Parler, to shut down social media app temporarily

Digital media conglomerate Starboard said on Friday it has bought Parler for an undisclosed sum and will temporarily shut down the social media app popular with U.S. conservatives to give itself time to roll out a revamped version of the platform. The move comes months after the collapse of a deal…



#starboard #parler #kanyewest #olympicmedia #americanwire #bizpacreview #arlington #virginia #irvine #dynascaleinc