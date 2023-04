The upcoming Harry Potter TV reboot has been described as a “faithful adaptation” that will span an entire decade; considering the state of the franchise, this seems a tad optimistic. Despite the well-documented controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter remains an immensely popular…



#harrypottertv #jkrowling #harrypotter #ip #hogwartslegacy #twitch #eldenring #wizardingworld #azkaban #phoenix