She's not far from the White House now. Lady Gaga has been named co-chair of President Biden's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, which advises the president "on cultural policy," the White House has announced. She will serve as co-chair alongside producer Bruce Cohen. The White House's…



#ladygaga #bidencommittee #arts #humanities #brucecohen #ronaldreagan #donaldtrump #jonbatiste #georgeclooney #jennifergarner