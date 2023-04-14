Liz Cheney says Greene should lose security clearance for defending suspect in Pentagon docs leak
Former Rep. Liz Cheney said Thursday that GOP firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should not have a security clearance after Greene defended the Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking a trove of classified documents. Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming who has come out against the…
