Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Is a Rager in the Band’s Classic Style, Even if Lyrics Leave Anger Behind: Album Review

Since the group’s rabid four-album start, setting a ridiculously high bar for turning doom-metal and thrash-nihilism into wrenchingly emotional high art has been the blessing and curse of Metallica. “Kill ‘Em All” in 1983, the following year’s 1984’s “Ride the Lightning,” 1986’s “Master of…



#metallica #ridelightning #masterofpuppets #steviewonder #davidbowies #kirkhammett #jameshetfield #metallica2023 #hetfield #larsulrich