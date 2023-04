A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: ___ Federal Reserve’s payment service FedNow would not replace cash…



#federalreserves #fednow #federalreserve #boardofgovernors #federalreservesystem #twitter #aaronklein #cbdc #ontario #brendacossman