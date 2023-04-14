America can’t ignore its own strengths as it competes with China for global tech leadership
Published
The U.S. could fall behind China in our capacity for cutting-edge technology research and manufacturing. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Our political leaders are zig-zagging their way toward a national China strategy. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives created The Select…
#garyshapiro #ninjafuturesecretsto #success #newworldofinnovation #fortunecom #fortune #energy #ukraine #iama #starbucks