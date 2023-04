The worst may be yet to come. California Department of Water Resources officials are predicting that the snowpack will drive more runoff into the Tulare Basin than the atmospheric storms that already deluged the area. Peak flows on the largest rivers that feed the Tulare Basin — including the…



#tularebasin #kings #kaweah #davidrizzardo #tularelake #savannabirchfield #kingscounty #dougverboon