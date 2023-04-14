‘Like an animal’: Jan. 6 defendant who pinned officer in tunnel is sentenced to 7.5 years

Few images captured the visceral violence and horror of Jan. 6 more clearly than the moment Patrick McCaughey — a 23-year-old from Connecticut — pinned a D.C. Police officer, Daniel Hodges, in a Capitol doorway as he howled in pain. On Friday, more than two years later, McCaughey was sentenced to…



