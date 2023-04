Taylor Swift kicked off yet another round of shows on The Eras Tour Thursday night (April 13) in Tampa, Fla. Related All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed on The Eras Tour (So Far) 04/14/2023 “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the superstar asked the crowd,…



#taylorswift #tampa #fla #folklore #joealwyn #antihero #gracieabrams #gayle #speaknow #erastour