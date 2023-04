How to Develop Your Product Strategy For Your Part-Time Business About 20% of small businesses fail within their first year. By year five, 50% fail. And by year ten roughly 70% of small businesses have failed (data). If you’re a part-time creator you might only have 2 hours a day. That could fill…



#parttimecreatorclub #uber #newideasareas #hotmail #airbnb #study #reviewing