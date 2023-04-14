Calvin Harris Drops Hardwell Remix of ‘Miracle’ Ahead of His Coachella Performance

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Hardwell have collab’d for the very first time, with the latter producer’s new edit of Harris and Goulding’s “Miracle.” The Dutch producer gives the trance throwback a characteristic big room treatment, taking the original’s heavy kick drum and adding about a…



#calvinharris #elliegoulding #hardwell #dutch #coachella #blackpink #danceelectronicsongs #ineedyourlove #edm #harrismotion