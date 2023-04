Alleged Pentagon Leaker Charged Under Espionage Act In Boston Court The alleged leaker of hundreds of classified Pentagon and US intelligence documents, 21-year old Jack Teixeira, was charged Friday with violating the Espionage Act. An additional statute was also cited which prohibits unauthorized…



#bostoncourt #pentagon #jackteixeira #espionageact #teixeira #boston #fbi #northdighton #massachusetts #dod