Disney CEO Bob Iger defended his decision to oust Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter and tried to defuse his company’s feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Time. In an extensive interview for the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People edition, Iger said Perlmutter’s dismissal “was a necessary…



#disney #bobiger #isaacikeperlmutter #florida #rondesantis #iger #desantis #reedycreek #orlando #disneyworld