Abortion rights advocates rally outside the US Supreme Court on April 14, 2023, in Washington, DC, speaking out against abortion pill restrictions. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily blocked lower court rulings that imposed restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone.…



#ussupremecourt #washingtondc #samuelalito #matthewkacsmaryk #usnortherndistrict #kacsmaryk #fda #elizabethprelogar