Montana became the first US state on Friday to pass legislation banning TikTok on all personal devices, sending a bill to Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibiting TikTok from operating within state lines and barring app stores from offering TikTok for downloads. The legislation marks the furthest step yet…



#montana #tiktok #greggianforte #sb419 #brookestroyke #gianforte #brookeoberwetter #firstamendment #wifi #bytedance