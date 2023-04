Sega parent company Sega Sammy Holdings is nearing a deal to purchase Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish mobile game maker behind Angry Birds, in a deal worth $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. That deal could be completed next week, the Journal said. Rovio is best known for…



#segasammyholdings #rovioentertainment #finnish #angrybirds #journal #rovio #starwarstransformers #rio #sonic #angrybirdsepic