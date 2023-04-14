Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie to Perform at King Charles III Coronation Concert

Global music icons are set to dominate a celebration concert for the coronation of King Charles III on May 7. The first performers announced to take the stage at Windsor Castle include pop icons Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, the British band Take That and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings. “To share…



#windsorcastle #lionelrichie #katyperry #freyaridings #coronationconcert #richie #weareworld #princestrust #kingcharlesiii #andreabocelli